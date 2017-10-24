When to Buy and Carve your Pumpkin

Did you know that Pumpkins last 8 to 12 weeks after they are picked, that’s a pretty long time. You can buy a pumpkin anytime throughout October- knock yourself out!

Once you carve them, they will not last as long…once your pumpkin is transformed into your Halloween Jack O Lantern, it will last you about 5 to 10 days before it starts to get gross, smell and rot.

If you want your pumpkin to last longer, here’s a few trips:

Be quick with your carving… The minute you cut into it, its life begins to dwindle…. also try spraying it with a peppermint dish soap or something pepperminty because its an anti-fungal and will slow down the breakdown of your pumpkin…

You can also refrigerate your pumpkin once its carved and wrap it in a bag.

Another way is to re-hydrate your jack O lantern by soaking it in a large sink or bucket of water overnight!

Happy carving!