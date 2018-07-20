When You Should Change Your Razor

It’s summer and the need to shave more often is essential if you want to sport those cute dresses…

It’s also important to know when its time to change your blade. Gillette says there are ways to tell when you should swop the razor.

If its blunt and you’re pressing down on your legs hard- change it

If there is rust or any gunk stuck to the blade- Change it

Or if keep count, Gillette says you should change your razor after 10 shaves.

Shaving Jokes…

Is your last name Gillette? It must be because you’re the best a man can get!

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Gillette.

Gillette who?

If Gillette me in, I won’t knock anymore.

Source