When Your Dog Starts Running Around Like Crazy-There’s A Name For That!

Ever noticed that your dog will start to run around really fast with what looks like a smile on their face? That’s because they have a case of “The ZOOMIES” There is a technical name for this burst of energy and its called Frenetic Random Activity Periods or FRAP.

No one knows why exactly dogs get the roomies but its very common among puppies or younger dogs… They just want to run and jump because they are happy!….Wouldn’t life be better if we all did this when we were happy!

