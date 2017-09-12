Where does the fat actually go when you lose weight?

You did it! Through intense exercise and a diet, you’ve lost weight…Now that you’ve dropped a size or two did you ever wonder about your lost fat?

Does it just get dissolved and absorbed into the body? Does it melt into nothing? Does it become muscle?

It’s a no to all three. Fat actually exits the body as carbon dioxide.



According to a study by UNSW Australia, ‘the correct answer is that most of the mass is breathed out as carbon dioxide. It goes into thin air’. And no, that doesn’t mean you can lose weight simply by breathing quicker. The body has to go through a metabolic process of converting the fat into CO2 before it then naturally gets rid of it. And the only way you can get it to that stage is through regular exercise and a healthy nutritional plan.