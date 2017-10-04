Where to Find Halloween Family Fun
Fall & Halloween Events Happening NOW!
Pumpkinferno at Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene
OPEN: Thursday to Sunday, 7-10pm until October 30th
The Frightful Fun Starts Tonight @discoveryharbr https://t.co/Izq3ZfjyPA pic.twitter.com/6dEC9AwNj5
— 107.5 Kool FM (@KoolFMBarrie) September 28, 2017
- Featuring the all-new Coffin Ride – Climb, if you dare into a coffin and experience an actual Funeral from inside a casket
- Hundreds of hand carved pumpkins
- 20ft fire breathing dragon
- Walk through the Terror Zone
- Mazes & more
Harvest Village & Haunted Wagon Ride at Drysdale’s Tree Farm
OPEN: Friday’s & Saturday Nights until Halloween, 7-10pm
- Dare to ride the psycho path thought the frightful forest
- Train rides
- Zipline
- Pick your pumpkin & more
Fall Festival at Chappell Farms, Barrie
OPEN: 10-5pm Daily until Halloween
- Wagon rides
- Pick your own pumpkin
- Haunted tent & boo barn
- Magic shows & more
Halloween Haunt & Camp Spooky at Canada’s Wonderland
OPEN: Friday, Saturday & Sunday’s including October 31st from 7-midnight
New this year Camp Spooky, OPEN: Saturday & Sunday Afternoon’s for kids
Featuring:
- Charlie Brown’s Trick or Treat Show
- Spooky tales with Snoopy
- Pumpkin patch, garden maze & more
Halloween Haunt
Featuring:
- Mazes
- Scare zones
- Shows
- Rides & more
Pumpkin Fest at Henderson Memorial Park, Bradford
WHEN: Saturday October 14th