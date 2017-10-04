Listen Live

Where to Find Halloween Family Fun

Fall & Halloween Events Happening NOW!

Pumpkinferno at Discovery Harbour, Penetanguishene 

OPEN: Thursday to Sunday, 7-10pm until October 30th

  • Featuring the all-new Coffin Ride – Climb, if you dare into a coffin and experience an actual Funeral from inside a casket
  • Hundreds of hand carved pumpkins
  • 20ft fire breathing dragon
  • Walk through the Terror Zone
  • Mazes & more

Harvest Village & Haunted Wagon Ride at Drysdale’s Tree Farm

OPEN: Friday’s & Saturday Nights until Halloween, 7-10pm

  • Dare to ride the psycho path thought the frightful forest
  • Train rides
  • Zipline
  • Pick your pumpkin & more

Fall Festival at Chappell Farms, Barrie

OPEN: 10-5pm Daily until Halloween

  • Wagon rides
  • Pick your own pumpkin
  • Haunted tent & boo barn
  • Magic shows & more

Halloween Haunt & Camp Spooky at Canada’s Wonderland

OPEN: Friday, Saturday & Sunday’s including October 31st from 7-midnight

New this year Camp Spooky, OPEN: Saturday & Sunday Afternoon’s for kids

Featuring:

  • Charlie Brown’s Trick or Treat Show
  • Spooky tales with Snoopy
  • Pumpkin patch, garden maze & more

Halloween Haunt

Featuring:

  • Mazes
  • Scare zones
  • Shows
  • Rides & more

Pumpkin Fest at Henderson Memorial Park, Bradford

WHEN: Saturday October 14th

