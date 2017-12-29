Where To Ring in The New Year
You've got a Choice Of Where To Count Down
Barrie
Downtown Countdown (Free)
6pm to midnight at Barrie City Hall
http://www.barrie.ca/Culture/Festivals/Pages/DowntownCountdown.aspx
Orillia
Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Bash (free)
5pm to 8:30pm at Rotary Place
https://www.orillia.ca/en/living-here/new-years-eve.aspx
Bradford
Family First Night
6pm to 9pm at the BWG Leisure Centre
https://www.townofbwg.com/CommEvents/events
Collingwood
Frozen in Time Ice Sculpture Festival (Free)
Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 in Downtown Collingwood
http://frozenintimefestival.visitsouthgeorgianbay.ca/
Gravenhurst
All Canadian New Year’s Eve (dinner and show $75)
Dinner starts at 6:00, show begins at 8:00 at the Gravenhurst Opera House
Tottenham
New Year’s at the Legion (free / $10)
Downstairs party free to attend, upstairs has a 10 dollar cover, both start at 9pm
Call Tottenham Legion at (905)936-4061 for more information.