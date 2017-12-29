Where To Ring in The New Year

Barrie

Downtown Countdown (Free)

6pm to midnight at Barrie City Hall

http://www.barrie.ca/Culture/Festivals/Pages/DowntownCountdown.aspx

Orillia

Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Bash (free)

5pm to 8:30pm at Rotary Place

https://www.orillia.ca/en/living-here/new-years-eve.aspx

Bradford

Family First Night

6pm to 9pm at the BWG Leisure Centre

https://www.townofbwg.com/CommEvents/events

Collingwood

Frozen in Time Ice Sculpture Festival (Free)

Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 in Downtown Collingwood

http://frozenintimefestival.visitsouthgeorgianbay.ca/

Gravenhurst

All Canadian New Year’s Eve (dinner and show $75)

Dinner starts at 6:00, show begins at 8:00 at the Gravenhurst Opera House

www.GravenhurstOperaHouse.com

Tottenham

New Year’s at the Legion (free / $10)

Downstairs party free to attend, upstairs has a 10 dollar cover, both start at 9pm

Call Tottenham Legion at (905)936-4061 for more information.