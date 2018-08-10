Where to Watch the Perseid Meteor Show This Weekend

The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is taking place this weekend. It’s expected we could see 50 to 70 meteors per hour starting Saturday and Sunday night.

The most prime viewing will take place on Sunday night, anytime after 10pm through the overnight. The best place to enjoy this natural light show will be away from bright lights and outside of major cities, like Barrie.

Theeey’re heeere! The #Perseids meteor shower, caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, has begun streaking across the night sky and will peak on Sunday night, August 12. Get outside to watch or tune into our Facebook Live stream: https://t.co/EgkJo63zxb pic.twitter.com/nZdhMyvYgQ — NASA (@NASA) August 10, 2018

A clear sky could make way for an incredible natural show of streaking fireball meteors and so far, (as of Friday afternoon) the forecast is looking perfect!

The Wye Marsh Wildife Centre on Hwy 12 in Midland is hosting a Perseid Meteor Viewing Event. From 11PM-1AM you can enjoy the surroundings of nature at the Wye Marsh and look to the sky.

Is observing the #perseidmeteorshower one of your summer traditions? This year we will be stargazing from the boardwalk in the heart of the #WyeMarsh.

Tell us about your favourite place to watch this amazing astrological event!https://t.co/PghPye05gE pic.twitter.com/hIaM9XfuHq — Wye Marsh (@WyeMarsh) August 8, 2018

If you happen to be camping at a Provincial Park you likely picked the best weekend of the year. The bugs have calmed down, weather is perfect, you’ll have a meteor shower to watch and the fire ban has been lifted at Algonquin Park.