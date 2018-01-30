Where to Watch Tomorrow’s “Super Blue Blood Moon”

For the first time in 150 years, the moon in one night will be a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon.

Blue Moon – is the 2nd full moon to fall within a month.

Super Moon – is when the moon comes closest to the earth in its orbit.

Total Lunar Eclipse creating a Blood Moon – we will see the Earth’s shadow, the curve of the planet edging itself onto the surface of the moon.

Western Canada will be treated to the clearest view but you can also watch a NASA livestream of the rare event beginning at 5:30am January 31st