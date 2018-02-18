Who is This Supposed to Be?

Twitter user Ama Scriver posted this photo from The Louis Tussaud Wax Museum in Niagara Falls, Ontario..

According to the curators of the wax museum in Niagara Falls, this is Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/jrhd1J1qlI — Ama Scriver (@amascriver) February 11, 2018

Yes. It’s supposed to be Beyonce. Without the name tag, I would have never guessed. I would have thought it was a really bad Mariah Carey while others are saying Vanna White with dark eyebrows or a bad attempt at Christina Aguilera; Farrah Fawcett, Lady Gaga, a generic Real Housewife of New Jersey.

Whomever you see, the response is clear- this is NOT Queen B.

The museum has removed the wax figure after all the complaints online that it looks like whitewashed Beyonce.