Who is This Supposed to Be?
This wax figure at a Niagara Falls museum has now been removed.
Twitter user Ama Scriver posted this photo from The Louis Tussaud Wax Museum in Niagara Falls, Ontario..
According to the curators of the wax museum in Niagara Falls, this is Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/jrhd1J1qlI
Yes. It’s supposed to be Beyonce. Without the name tag, I would have never guessed. I would have thought it was a really bad Mariah Carey while others are saying Vanna White with dark eyebrows or a bad attempt at Christina Aguilera; Farrah Fawcett, Lady Gaga, a generic Real Housewife of New Jersey.
Whomever you see, the response is clear- this is NOT Queen B.
The museum has removed the wax figure after all the complaints online that it looks like whitewashed Beyonce.
Our talented team of wax artists agree that the Beyoncé figure does not accurately represent her natural skin tone. We plan to immediately remove the Beyoncé figure and send it to our wax artists to correct the skin tone to properly reflect Beyoncé’s true color.
