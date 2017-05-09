Listen Live

Who knew that the cure to the global epidemic of women feeling bad about themselves is to put shower gel in a variety of containers?

Clearly, Dove is missing something here?

By Kool Mornings

Remember when shower gel was just about cleaning you?  Now it’s about making you feel better about yourself!

To be fair, Dove are that nice soap company who use slightly less thin women, and even women of all different backgrounds, in their marketing campaigns.

Dove wants us all to feel beautiful. And as part of that attempt to make us all feel beautiful, they’ve decided to bring out a range of shower gel bottles in different shapes and sizes.

Oh good, now I feel better?  As you can imagine social media has a lot to say!

Check it out!

Let’s go back in time, when selling soap was just about selling soap!

