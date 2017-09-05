Who will play the next Joker!

Martin Scorses is set to produce a stand a lone Joker movie and several sources are reporting that Leonardo DiCaprio is the top pick and fan favourite for the role of the iconic villain!

This comes after it was emerged that Jared Leto, who was the last to take on the role in last year’s Suicide Squad, will not be cast in the main role for the new flick. Leo has made several movies with Scorses including The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island and The Aviator… Reports are suggesting the Warner Bros. are pulling out all the stops in a bid to make this happen… The film is due to be set in the 1980s and is said to be a ‘gritty, realistic’ crime drama set in the underworld of Gotham city and will explain how ‘bullying shaped the villain’s twisted psyche.’