Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the cockerel wearing a reflective vest on the other side!

We all know why the chicken crossed the road but one bed and breakfast thought they would give them a helping hand by sticking them in high-vis jackets.

Chickens, in high-visibility jackets, so they can cross the road, and get to the other side… safely.

Staff at Glenshieling House in Hatton Road, Blairgowrie, Scotland, said they took the precaution as some of their clutch of 14 hens can be a little adventurous.

The own says that her 14 hens helps with the breakfast side of the B&B operation, along with a cockerel. They normally stay in the garden but a couple of them like to go for a wee wander down the path and sometimes across the road.