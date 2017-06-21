Why do it yourself- when someone else will carry your baby for you!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, have reportedly hired a a surrogate to have their third child.

TMZ reports that the deal will cost the couple $113,850 – a decision the pair have made since discovering that Kim suffered from placenta accreta – a condition that makes another pregnancy life-threatening. TMZ also states that, should the pregnancy produce more than one child, the surrogate will receive an additional $5k per extra child ($5k extra for twins, $10k extra for triplets and so forth).