Why Everyone Stops in this Small Town Near Barrie

While driving through Thornton one thing that quickly becomes apparent is the number of ice cream signs. For a town with a population of 1,001, four ice cream stops seems like a lot.

Thornton Is The New Ice Cream Capital Here’s the scoop….Thornton just might be Ontario’s new ice cream capital! More details here https://goo.gl/odpBn5 Posted by Koolfmbarrie on Friday, August 31, 2018

Brenda Coletta chalks it up to a few things. Coletta owns Brain Freezz, which has been serving up ice cream in Thornton since 1990. She says all of the shop owners actually get along.

Stacey Geddes came to Thornton with her mom as a child and now brings her daughters. “We come any chance we can, it’s a tradition for us, we love it.”

Coletta thinks the town thrives for a couple of reasons, including its wide main street. “As you can tell, we have ample parking for all of those cottagers and campers. People looking for the scenic route home on the weekend often come through here to get off of the 400 highway.”

Coletta also thinks the shops survive because they all have something a bit different to offer. “Like the town itself, we are all a bit unique…just like the newest player in the ice cream game that serves up vegan ice cream.”

The oh-so cool retro feeling Thornton Ice Cream Parlor and Cafe

The Thornton Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe is one of those spots people love taking selfies in while enjoying a treat. It’s decor and vibe is truly instagram worthy.

Desiree Salis serves up vegan ice cream just next door at Vidya’s Veggie Gourmet. She says they found a niche with non-dairy flavours. “We often see long line-ups of people on the weekends at the other shops. We obviously get some of them to come here when they see the vegan sign outside.”

Try vegan ice cream at Vidya’s Veggie Gourmet

Salis says people often talk about how many ice cream shops there are in Thornton. “We’re like the ice cream capital.”

Try the cotton candy burrito at Sweet Tooth Scoops

If you want to try something you won’t soon forget, try the cotton candy burrito at Sweet Tooth Scoops, with two scoops of Kawartha Dairy ice cream, a layer of strawberry marshmallows, with some blue cake sprinkles and pink and blue cotton candy.