Why Marriages fails

It's the little things!

By Kool Mornings

Research into what makes marriages go wrong has revealed what most already know: it’s the little things like nose-picking, changing the car radio or embarrassing pet names.

Bad habits that seem innocuous enough at the outset can have a compounded effect over the years and lead to ruined relationships, according to researchers.

Other offending habits were overly-long shopping trips, laughing at your own jokes and carping at your partner’s poor fashion sense.

Further marriage-killing habits included leaving used towels on the bathroom floor and failing to replace used-up toilet rolls.

So, what has caused your marriage woes?

