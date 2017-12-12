Why Not Place An Inspirational Woman On Top Of Your Christmas Tree

The tradition is usually a star or an angel on top of your Christmas tree; some even place jolly old St. Nick- but if you’re looking for a change here’s an idea.

Now you can buy Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, and Serena Williams Christmas tree toppers. There’s a company called Women to Look Up To, it’s a not-for-profit organization that takes the profits from their products and reinvests it to make “further female equality.” These powerful women tree toppers wills set you back about $107US.

“The company also sells holiday cards with even more powerful females to choose from. You can buy the ‘America Power Pack’ which has Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams and Michelle Obama. They also sell an ‘All-Star Pack,’ which includes Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, and Adele.”