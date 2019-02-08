Listen Live

Why You HAVE to Keep Your LEGO Sets

Never mind RRSP's, I'm buying super hero LEGO...

By Darryl on the Drive

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part has just opened in theatres and if you happen to collect LEGO sets, that could be the best $ you ever spent.

A new study finds LEGO sets could be a better investment than gold, stocks and bonds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brick Imagination (@brick.imagination) on

From 1987-2015, LEGO sets out performed not just gold returns on investment, but also large stocks and bonds … to the tune of 11% — PER YEAR!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karol Kłos (@karolklos) on

Super Hero LEGO Sets like, Batman and Indiana Jones are among the ones that do best over time but movie LEGO is also a big collector.

Related posts

Remembering Gord Downie w/ Canada’s Most Decorated Skaters

The #FrozenPants Challenge is Here

Three Cold Weather Experiments