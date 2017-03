We all do it. Hit the snooze button. Well, you shouldn’t feel guilty about it anymore because hitting the snooze button saved someone’s life.

Raymond Bowling from Indiana posted a photo of a tree limb that shot straight through his ceiling into his bathroom. He told WAVE-TV he would have been standing right where the tree ended up had he not opted to sleep for a few more minutes.

(photo courtesy Raymond Bowling via WAVE-TV)