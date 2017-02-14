Why you should really be Celebrating GALentines Day this Valentine’s Day.

Admit it, you’re either a lover of Valentine’s Day or you think it totally stupid, and in most cases it has nothing to do with the fact that you’re in a relationship or not! But after all, It’s a wonderful day to show some extra love to those who mean the most to you; kids, husbands, wife’s, significant others and even friends!

How about some backstory:

The term Galentines Day all started on the American Comedy TV series Parks and Recreation.

It originally aired on NBC in the United States on February 11, 2010. In the episode, Leslie and her boyfriend Justin seek to reunite Leslie’s mother, Marlene, with her teenage flame. Meanwhile, April’s feelings for Andy continue to bloom, while Ann appears to be growing apart from Mark.

Here’s a link to see a clip of the original episode: CLICK HERE

Want to start watching the series? CLICK HERE

Now they celebrate Galentine’s Day on February 13th, but if you’re single or your significant other is out of town this Valentine’s Day, then why not celebrate with your girlfriends!

Here are some great ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day!’

1. Round up all your girl friends for a good old fashioned ladies night! This is a time to celebrate and show the ladies in your life all the love you have for them. Whether that’s with multiple bottles of wine, junk food and binge watching 4 seasons of Gilmore Girls in one night, is totally up to you, we won’t judge.

2. Cherish fond memories and makes amazing plans for the future with your ladies. Your girlfriends are the closest people in your life, so its important to have a good cry about the fond memories with each other and to make plans to continue your friendships!

3. Maybe this is a time for you all to have some much needed girl chat… I mean the nitty gritty stuff that only happens once in a while which we ALL need from time to time. It could be chats about past relationships, advice for future relationships, but most of all, chats that give you the warm fuzzies.

4. Take ALL the cute pictures! If you and all your ladies are together, then why the hell not take all the cliché pictures and all the poses (even duck faces…).

5. Cook a delicious dinner together and over indulge, you all deserve it.