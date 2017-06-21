Why your kids should always eat their broccoli

According to a new study, a pigment found in leafy greens, egg yolks and broccoli has been found to increase a child’s overall brain health, especially during tests.

New research found that high levels of lutein helped children in school perform tasks better and more easily, regardless of their IQ or other factors.

Experts are now encouraging children and adults to eat more foods that contain lutein in order to achieve this brain power boost.

WHAT IS LUTEIN?

Lutein is called a carotenoid vitamin. It is related to beta-carotene and vitamin A.

Foods rich in the substance include broccoli, spinach, kale, corn, orange pepper, kiwi fruit, grapes, orange juice, zucchini and squash. In addition to the leafy greens, lutein is also evident in egg yolk. Many people think of lutein as ‘the eye vitamin’ because it can protect the retina and prevent vision loss. Doctors recommend a daily dose of 10mg of lutein – which is considered a safe compound – for anyone suffering from AMD. The compound is said to also help reverse the signs of a fading memory. Adults who have high levels of lutein are better able to recall skills and information they learnt many years ago.

