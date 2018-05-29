Wild Animal Sighting In North Barrie Makes Traffic Un-BEAR-able

You’ll BEARly believe why the 400 in north Barrie had to be shut down for a time Tuesday early afternoon. A bear was spotted along the 400 offramp to Duckworth St. right around the lunch hour, prompting the closure of the 400 in both directions.

The @BarriePolice say all lanes of the north and south 400 are closed at Duckworth St in #Barrie, along with Georgian Drive, after a bear was sighted in the area. — 107.5 Kool Fm News (@KOOLFMNEWS) May 29, 2018



Barrie Police also made the decision to close Georgian Drive while trying to gently corral the animal into a wooded area in the northern tip of the city. The 400 was closed as the bear began entering live lanes of traffic, according to Barrie Police Constable Nicole Rodgers, causing it to dart back and forth during a busy time on the highway.

All southbound lanes of the 400 have reopened, while @BarriePolice say the northbound lanes should reopen shortly, as the bear makes its way into a safe, wooded space away from citizens. https://t.co/VdKOeH317O — 107.5 Kool Fm News (@KOOLFMNEWS) May 29, 2018



The highway and surrounding routes were reopened after the animal safely made its way back into the woods. This is not the first bear sighting in the area this season; one was spotted around Innisfil late last week.