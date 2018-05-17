Will Ferrell And Molly Shannon Preview The Royal Wedding On Fallon!
As announced a couple of weeks ago, Cord & Tish (Will Ferrell & Molly Shannon) will take over London this weekend for the Royal Wedding.
The pair will cover the Royal Wedding Saturday for HBO! Just about every media outlet in the world will be covering this wedding, from CNN to local Canadian stations like CTV. But if you’re looking for a laugh, Cord & Tish may be the way to go…