Will & Grace get a second season already!

The revival of Will & Grace hasn’t even aired yet, but NBC says it’s getting at least a second season. NBC Entertainment Chairman said the reason was due to the “outpouring of love” from fans of the original series in announcing the second season. He said he was glad to have the show on for a minimum of two years, opening the door to more.

The original, Emmy-winning series aired from 1998 to 2006. It was regarded as revolutionary because of the way it helped promote acceptance and gay rights.

“Will & Grace” ended with a flash-forward 20 years into the future with Will and Grace no longer BFFs but reunited because of their children.

Producers now say the reboot will ignore the events of that final episode. The reboot starts on September 28th…