Will Smith and his old bud DJ Jazzy Jeff stepped on a stage together to play a brand new song called, “Get Lit” in the UK during the Livewire Festival.

Speaking to the crowd on stage Will Smith revealed they’ve been working on new music, “that you haven’t heard yet.” He explained that “Get Lit” is a song made in response to the recent “chaos and confusion” in the world.

Watch their performance of “Get Lit”…