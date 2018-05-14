Will Smith Owed Millions Before He Got The Gig On Fresh Prince!

Will explained his troubles in a video late last week. He explained that he owed millions in taxes just before he got the role on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In 1987 He and DJ Jazzy Jeff debuted “Rock the House” with a follow-up album “He’s the DJ” in 1989- both albums doing very well! Their third album, however; was a total flop which put them in big financial trouble.

Will admits that due to the success of their first two albums, he was spending way too much money. It was his then-girlfriend who urged him to visit The Arsenio Hall show to try and turn his career around, it was there he met Benny Medina, who pitched him the idea of The Fresh Prince. Trouble was, that Will Smith wasn’t an actor at that point! Producer Quincy Jones also Encouraged Will to audition…

“The moral of the story is always say yes and I guess listen to your girlfriend,” he joked.