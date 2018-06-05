William Hung Performs Live With Ricky Martin!

It was 2004 when we were first introduced to William Hung! Ricky Martin and William have remained in contact ever since William got world wide attention for her rendition of Ricky’s hit “She Bangs” on American Idol.

They have actually never performed together, if you can believe, until now…

Hung’s singing talent is questionable to that the least, however; William managed to get himself a record deal with Koch Entertainment and has released 3 albums…

No longer singing; Hung is self employed as a motivational speaker!