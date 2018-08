William Shatner will be meeting with fans in Toronto at Fan Expo. William is still a busy guy at age 87 with a touring show and two albums in the works…

One is country and the other is Christmas and a self-help book is on the way…. So he doesn’t have time for Star Trek! Why the self-help book? In an interview, he revealed that he wanted his kids and grandkids to remember- so he started writing things down???