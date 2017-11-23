William Shatner Tell Condo Developer in Hamilton To Stop Using His Name and Likeness

There’s a new condo development coming to the Hamilton area and William Shatner isn’t happy about it…

Shatner took to Twitter to express his outrage for the project that is using his name and likeness without his permission. The likeness includes a caricature of him attached to floor plans for a million-dollar-two-bedroom penthouse.

Toronto developer Brad Lamb is using many celebrity names without their permission to name suites including, Lucille Ball, Bob Barker, Jay Leno, Mr T and Betty White….

Mr. @BradJLamb it has come to my attention you are using my name & caricature likeness in your brochures to sell real estate. You are also using the name & likeness of @hwinkler4real & others I do not recall giving you permission to use my name or likeness https://t.co/EBG2lbGBYr pic.twitter.com/moN5n351py — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 22, 2017

Links to the floor plans with the celebrity names and their caricatures have been removed from the condo’s website now. The Developer said that he did it to pay tribute to the stars….