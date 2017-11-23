Listen Live

William Shatner Tell Condo Developer in Hamilton To Stop Using His Name and Likeness

Don't mess with Captain Kirk

By Dirt/Divas

There’s a new condo development coming to the Hamilton area and William Shatner isn’t happy about it…

Shatner took to Twitter to express his outrage for the project that is using his name and likeness without his permission. The likeness includes a caricature of him attached to floor plans for a million-dollar-two-bedroom penthouse.

Toronto developer Brad Lamb is using many celebrity names without their permission to name suites including, Lucille Ball, Bob Barker, Jay Leno, Mr T and Betty White….

 

Links to the floor plans with the celebrity names and their caricatures have been removed from the condo’s website now. The Developer said that he did it to pay tribute to the stars….

Related posts

Beyonce Has Just Release A Holiday Fashion Collection And Its Pretty Epic!

Jennifer Lawrence and Boy Friend Have Split

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged