Willow Sells Candy Backstage To Raise Money For Haiti!

P!nk’s little daughter Willow, who’s now 6 know’s how to keep herself busy while mom is rehearsing for her world tour!

Willow and her friend Gracie decided to sell candy backstage to raise money for Haiti…



Dad Carey Hart took a picture of his daughter while working hard backstage. “Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work. So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink rehearsal Hall. They are donating the money to #Haiti —-. Good work ladies, doing your part. #DontTellTrump,” he wrote.

Pink will kick off her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ tour in Phoenix on March 1 and it looks like Willow will hit the road with her mama. P!nk has been posting pictures and videos on Instagram of both of her children enjoying the tour life.