Win Weekend Passes To The Big Feastival!

The Big Feastival is taking over Burl’s Creek on August 18th-20th, and 107.5 Kool FM is giving you a chance to be there!

You can win weekend tickets to the biggest music, food and family fun festival taking place right here in our backyard this summer at Burl’s Creek. Be listening to Dale & Charlie in the Morning all week long for your chance to win!

You won’t want to miss The Big Feastival Canada featuring music headliners WEEZER and BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS, with THE STRUMBELLAS, OK GO, DE LA SOUL, MAGIC! and much more. Plus, check out Fred Penner and PAW Patrol for your little ones, and get your foodie fix with celebrity chef Chuck Hughes and some of the country’s best chefs. Entry is FREE for kids 12 and under. Day, Weekend and Camping Tickets are on sale now here.