Wine Is Good For Your Brain!

Wine is good for so many reasons! It helps you unwind after a long day, or in Charlie’s chase; helps her get through the day- ha! (kidding, kind of)

Now there is new research shows that it may actually help clean the mind as well. The new study, which appears in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that low levels of alcohol consumption tamp down inflammation and helps the brain clear away toxins, including those associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The finding adds to a growing body of research that point to the health benefits of low doses of alcohol.

National wine day is February 18th! Enjoy!