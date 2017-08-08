Winter has come for HBO

Hackers have leaked more Game of Thrones Scripts and HBO emails in demand for millions in ransom money!

The Hacker or Hackers are using the name “Mr. Smith” and have managed to leak a month’s worth of emails from the account of Leslie Cohen, HBO’s vice president for film programming… Also leaking a script of an upcoming episode of Game of Thrones.

HBO says it continues to investigate and is working with police and cybersecurity experts.