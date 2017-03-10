Winter is Coming…In July!

Game of Thrones has finally announced its long-awaited return. The HBO fantasy series will return July 16 for its seventh – albeit shortened – season. GoT, which in years past has premiered in April, will consist of seven episodes, down from usual 10. The Season 7 announcement was made on a Facebook live video in which fans had to watch a block of ice melt that revealed the date. Game of Thrones is slated to end after its eighth season next year, but bosses at HBO have mulled the possibility of a prequel series.

Facebook will soon welcome a new member!

Whatever Facebook posts you have planned for the rest of the day probably won’t get as many likes as the announcement that Mark Zuckerberg just made on his site. The Facebook founder and his wife, Priscilla Chan, just shared the happy news that they’re expecting their second child, a baby girl. That means their 15-month-old daughter, Max, is getting a sister!

Mary-Kate & Ashley sued by Interns!

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen have settled a class-action lawsuit interns brought against them and have agreed to pay out up to $140,000. It’s chump change for the twins who are worth about $300 million…The group of interns claimed that they alleged they were either unpaid or paid less than the minimum wage after working extended hours.

OJ Simpson could potentially be snapped up for a reality TV show if he’s released from prison later this year.

The 69-year-old is currently serving 33 years behind bars for kidnapping, robbery and assault – but could be let out as early as October for good behaviour, just nine years into his sentence. But according to TMZ, some producers are eyeing the former American football star for the small screen – and could rush to sign him if and when he’s released.