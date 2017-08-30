Winter may not come until 2019!

It was just revealed that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones could take up to 2 years to create.

Hello Magazine has all the information, “HBO’s programming chief, Casey Bloys, says a 2019 air date is a distinct possibility. Chatting to Entertainment Weekly about whether the final six episodes could air in 2019, he said: “Yeah. They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”

This would be the longest gap there’s ever been between seasons, with the recent season seven only being delayed by a few months from early 2017 to a summer release date.