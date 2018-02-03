Winterfest 2018

Grab your mittens and celebrate winter – at the City of Barrie’s Winterfest February 3rd & 4th!

Stop by Heritage Park, downtown Barrie, and venues throughout the city and enjoy fun activities for the whole family including ice and snow sculptures, live entertainment, lumberjack shows, horse drawn wagon rides, winter sports demos, maple taffy samples, pancake breakfast, and much more. For more information go to barrie.ca

Winterfest is presented by the City of Barrie and supported by Downtown Barrie, Telus: Canada’s Largest & Fastest Network, and 1075 KOOL FM.