Winterfest: A Perfect Time To Learn About Climate Change And What Barrie’s Doing About It

Barrie’s Winterfest on the go this weekend; No end of fun stuff to do around the downtown because of it, but you can also learn something while you’re there. During this year’s Winterfest, a Climate and Environment Fair is slated to take place Saturday, at the downtown library. The event will have city staff showing off the Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, detailing how Barrie plans to adapt to a changing climate. Barrie’s Risk Management Official Scott Drewette stopped by to explain what they will have to adapt to in Barrie as the climate changes.

He says one of the things the city has to plan for is better storm water infrastructure.

Drewette points out that, while lessening the effects of climate change would be ideal, preparing for the worst is just good planning.

The Climate Change Adaptation Strategy also focuses on food security, urban agriculture, active transportation, and energy management, among other issues. The Climate & Environmental Fair runs from 11:00 to 3:00 at the Barrie Public Library’s downtown branch. All are welcome to attend.