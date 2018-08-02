Collingwood Airport Sold for $4.1 Million

What the Collingwood Airport becomes is still a guess, but a deal to purchase the site has been announced. The Town of Collingwood put out a Request for Offer (RFO) back in June to sell or lease the airport.

On Thursday a deal was reached with Winterland Developments LTD for $4.1 million. Winterland is the same company who wanted to buy 7.5 acres of land at the airport back in 2013. In May of 2014 they pulled out of that deal.

The airport sits on 392 acres of land in Clearview Township. Until recently both Clearview Township and Wasaga Beach financially supported the Airport. At the time Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith expressed disappointment with the Town of Collingwood for opting to sell the airport instead of jumping on board with the development of a business park adjacent to the airport.

“Furthermore, we are disappointed by the Town of Collingwood’s decision to not support the development of a business park that is proposed for next to the airport. This lack of support for an economic development project that will provide good jobs in the region is unfortunate.”

Clearview did place its own bid to purchase the airport in February, but Collingwood went with the highest bidder in Winterland. There were a total of three bids submitted. The deal closes on September 25th.