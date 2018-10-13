Wishing Well Sanctuary Fall Festival

Wishing Well Sanctuary is celebrating their 7th birthday and is hosting a unique, family-friendly fall festival in honour of it! The festival will include scrumptious vegan food and vendors, a fashion show modelling the latest in cruelty-free trends, tours of the sanctuary to meet our rescued farmed animals, children’s activities, music, raffles and more!

Wishing Well Sanctuary’s mission is to be a centre of excellence for humane education, rescued farmed animals, healing and personal growth, by providing programs which raise awareness of our interconnectedness with all life. Your participation will help us in feeding and caring for the animals at the Sanctuary and will also assist in providing humane education programs to youth and their families.

This fabulous fall festival aims to bring the community together, while supporting organizations who are striving to make a difference to the lives of animals and people, through cruelty-free and wellness-oriented products, services and initiatives.

Join us as we mark this occasion and celebrate our commitment to animals and humane education!

Date: Saturday, October 13, 2018

Time: 11am – 6pm

Location: Wishing Well Sanctuary – 2710, 10th Line, Bradford, ON L3Z 2A5

Admission: $7 Admission/Donation, children 3 and under are free!

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wishing-well-sanctuarys-7th-birthday-and-fabulous-fall-festival-tickets-49528101886

Website: www.WishingWellSanctuary.org