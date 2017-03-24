Witness Helps Collar Hit and Run Suspect Near Cookstown

An Alliston man is on the hook for a hit and run charge, and he might’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for a meddling witness. South Simcoe Police say two vehicles crashed on Church St. in Cookstown around 5:00 Thursday afternoon, but one vehicle took off. A witness followed the vehicle and cops say the driver was confronted, but took off on foot, ditching the vehicle at a nearby shopping mall. Police found the suspect walking along Highway 89 a few hours later, and was taken back to the station house to be charged.