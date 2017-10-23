Listen Live

Witnesses Needed After E-Bike Crash Causes Serious Injury

Barrie Police Say E-Bike Collided With Parked Vehicle

By News

Investigators say it happened around 8:30 last Tuesday night, the 17th, on Johnston Street. Serious, non-life threatening injuries reported after police say the e-bike collided with the parked SUV. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Barrie Police, while investigators believe the occupants of a red, four-door sedan making a 3-point turn in the area at the time may be able to provide additional information too. Contact Constable Hueson with the Barrie Police Traffic Unit at rhueson@barriepolice.ca.

