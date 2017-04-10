Witnesses Needed After Man Jumped Outside Bradford Bar
Alcohol May Have Been Involved in Attack
A Bradford man is nursing his wounds after he was jumped by a group while leaving a bar early Saturday morning. Police say they think alcohol may have been a factor in this incident, and are reviewing surveillance tapes after they were called to the establishment around 2:30 in the morning. The 29-year-old victim suffered minor head injury, while witnesses are being asked to call South Simcoe Police with any info you might have.