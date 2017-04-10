Listen Live

Witnesses Needed After Man Jumped Outside Bradford Bar

Alcohol May Have Been Involved in Attack

By News

A Bradford man is nursing his wounds after he was jumped by a group while leaving a bar early Saturday morning. Police say they think alcohol may have been a factor in this incident, and are reviewing surveillance tapes after they were called to the establishment around 2:30 in the morning. The 29-year-old victim suffered minor head injury, while witnesses are being asked to call South Simcoe Police with any info you might have.

Related posts

First Day On The Job Also The Last Day On the Job

Second Suspect Sought After Alliston Break In

Home Invasion and Shooting In Barrie