Listen Live

Witnesses Needed To Corroborate Crash Story

Two Vehicle Crash Caused Minor Injuries

By News

Barrie Police are hoping at least someone spotted a crash in town yesterday. No witnesses have come forward yet, after two vehicles collided at Cundles and Coulter shortly after 9:30 yesterday morning. A white Toyota Corolla and black Ford Escape were involved here, and while there were only minor injuries reported, police just need someone to back up what they’re being told by the drivers involved. Contact Constable Trollope of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2694 or email at rtrollope@barriepolice.ca if you have any information.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Police Seeking Man Who Approached Young Girls in Huntsville

New Names Etched Into Barrie Sports Hall Of Fame

NDP Chooses Simcoe North Candidate For Next Provincial Election

Georgian College Turns 50

UPDATE: Relentless “Ice Storm” Forces Evacuations In Innisfil In Mock Emergency

World Headlines

Wednesday’s Weather

Child Pornography Charges Laid Thanks to Anonymous Tipsters