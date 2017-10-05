Witnesses Needed To Corroborate Crash Story

Barrie Police are hoping at least someone spotted a crash in town yesterday. No witnesses have come forward yet, after two vehicles collided at Cundles and Coulter shortly after 9:30 yesterday morning. A white Toyota Corolla and black Ford Escape were involved here, and while there were only minor injuries reported, police just need someone to back up what they’re being told by the drivers involved. Contact Constable Trollope of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2694 or email at rtrollope@barriepolice.ca if you have any information.