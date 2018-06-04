Listen Live

Witnesses Sought In Sunday Afternoon Shooting In Barrie

Victim suffered non-life threatening injuries

Barrie Police are seeking witnesses after a shooting late Sunday afternoon outside an apartment building on Edgehill Drive. The call came around 4:30; all concerned, including the victim, had fled by the time officers arrived. Police got a call from hospital staff around 6:45 after a man with a gunshot wound turned up. His injuries not considered life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

