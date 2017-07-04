Witnesses Stepped in After Reports of Assault in Oro Medonte

An Oro man is up on a few charges, after witnesses stepped in. Huntsville OPP say an argument that started between two people at a local trailer park Saturday night continued as the pair drove off in a vehicle. Officers say the driver assaulted the passenger while moving, and the passenger tried to leave when they stopped for gas. the driver reportedly tried to prevent that, but witnesses stepped in and helped the passenger get away. Police caught up with the driver the next day, and say a 28-year-old Oro Medonte man has been charged with Assault, Forcible Confinement and Uttering Threats.