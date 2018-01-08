Woman Assaulted Near Orillia Square Mall
Flagged down on Brodie Drive
A woman tells OPP in Orillia she was assaulted Sunday afternoon after she stopped to help a man she thought was in need of assistance. She said a man flagged her down on Brodie Drive near Orillia Square Mall around 3:15 pm; that she was attacked when she got out of her car. The suspect is described as:
- white, mid-20s
- wearing a black jacket, black toque, black boots and gloves and blue jeans
- he was driving a 4-door Ford sedan, bright red with silver-coloured hub caps
Anyone who witnessed this or has information regarding the circumstances should contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).