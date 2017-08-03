Woman Fights Back During Attempted Mugging In Midland

An attempted mugging victim in Midland wasn’t having any of it. A woman was walking along Yonge St. near Mildred when she says a man tried to snatch her purse. The victim turned around and decked the guy right in the face, knocking him to the ground. She ran off and called the cops, who searched the area with no luck. The suspect was wearing a hoodie, has a heavy build and a slouch, not much else to go on. Anyone with information should call the Midland Police Service at (705) 526-2201 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).