Woman Grabbed on Midland Trail

Police are looking for a man in his twenties after a woman was assaulted on a Midland jogging trail. Around 7:00 last Sunday night, the woman was walking the Rotary Trail near Aberdeen Blvd. when she says a man rode up on a bike and grabbed her buttocks. She screamed and he turned and ran. The suspect is described as a white male, between 22 and 26 years of age, short, with a skinny build, scruffy dark facial hair, riding a yellow BMX. Contact Midland Police Service with any information.