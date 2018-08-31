Woman Heard Calling for Help As Truck Speeds Off From Collingwood Lot

Police need help identifying a truck or the people in it, after a half dressed woman was seen yelling for help from it.

Witnesses say a man and woman were talking near a pickup just before 6:00 this morning, in the parking lot of a High St. hardware store.

She was said to partially clothed when she was overheard yelling “help me”, before he and she got in the truck and sped off.

The female is described as being in her late 20s, approximately 5’6″ tall with long blonde hair.

The male is described as being in his early 30s, approximately 6’0″ tall, thin build with a moustache. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a baseball cap that had a green bill and white panels.

The OPP want to speak to the woman and check on her well being.

Police are asking that anyone with information, to help locate the two parties, to contact Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.