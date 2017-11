A fatal crash near Bobcaygeon. The OPP were called to a collision on Kawartha Lakes Road 49, just outside of town around 4:45 Saturday afternoon. A single vehicle crash there claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman from Kinmount. She was the only one in the vehicle. Police had area roadways closed off for the initial investigation, while witnesses are asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes OPP.