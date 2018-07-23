Woman Killed; Young Girl Among Victims Of Shooting In Toronto

One woman said it sounded like firecrackers.

She was in a restaurant last night on The Danforth in Toronto (Greektown) when a man walking down the street stopped, turned, and fired into at least one restaurant.

Witnesses say there were 10-15 blasts around 10 o’clock.

A woman was killed, 13 others wounded – including a nine-year-old girl reported to be in critical condition.

The gunman, 29, was found dead. He had fled the scene after exchanging gunfire with police.

The SIU has taken over the investigation.